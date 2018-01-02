Grand Rapids Public Museum announces new hours for 2018

Grand Rapids Public Museum (Photo: Courtesy of GRPM / Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Public Museum will be open even earlier on Sundays, starting 2018!

The GRPM announced changes to their hours of operation on Tuesday. The museum will now be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays -- providing visitors with even more time to take advantage of all the exhibits.

“We are excited to open earlier on Sundays for our visitors!” said Kate Moore, VP of Marketing & PR at the GRPM. “Based on visitor patterns we are shifting our hours to better accommodate our guests to be open when they want to visit us.”

The museum says it will not offer extended evening hours on Tuesdays anymore -- there are plans to do more regular evening programming including Concerts Under the Stars series and Beer Explorers.

The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends. For more information on admission prices, upcoming exhibits and events visit grpm.org

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

