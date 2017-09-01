Grand Rapids Public Museum's new brain exhibit opens this month

(Photo: Courtesy of the GRPM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Public Museum will be opening a new and exciting exhibit later this month.

If you're interested in the human brain, Brain: The World Inside Your Head will literally take you inside the head to probe the brain.

The all-ages exhibit is hands-on and provides a close up look at what the museum calls the 'most essential and fascinating organ' through exploration of brain development, geography and function.

This traveling exhibit employs innovative special effects, 3-D reproductions, virtual reality, hands-on learning activities and interactive technology to delve into the inner workings of the brain, including its processes, potentials and mysteries.

Admission into Brain will be free with general admission -- it will be located on the Museum's second floor and run from Sept. 16 to Jan. 7, 2018.

On Saturday, September 16, Grand Valley State University will be hosting their BrainSTEM event at the GRPM from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. BrainSTEM is a free community event to display the interactive, innovative, and creative activities relating to science, technology, engineering, and math.

For more information, visit www.grpm.org/brain.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

