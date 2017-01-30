1 killed after early morning house fire on Grand Rapids' South Side

Grand Rapids fire crews on scene of a fatal house fire in the 800 block of Bates Street SE on Monday, Jan. 30. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One man is dead after an early morning house fire on Grand Rapids' South Side.

According to Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman, the fire started in the 800 block of Bates Street SE just before 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

Lehman says they found the 56-year-old victim on the first floor of the home. Lehman says it appears the victim was alone in the home at the time of the fire.

50-something y/o male found deceased on the first floor of this home. Crews investigating the cause of the fire pic.twitter.com/ULKYZCfSvg — Meghan Anne Bunchman (@MeghanBunchman) January 30, 2017

Lehman says the flames got into the walls and spread to the second floor. It took fire fighters roughly 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

