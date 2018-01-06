Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police are investigating a fatal car vs. pedestrian accident.

It happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan 7th on 28th St SE between Kalamazoo and Eastern.

The area is shut down while crews clear the scene. Police expect the area to re-open in a few hours.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV