1 person shot; Grand Rapids police searching for suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The search is on for a suspect who shot a person on the city's Southeast Side.
Grand Rapids police are investigating a scene around Eastern Avenue and Franklin Street SE following reports of a shooting around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Officers were seen calling out to someone held inside a home.
A Grand Rapids police lieutenant said the shooting victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot near Grand Rapids' Buchanan Elementary. Police say they do not believe the two shootings are connected.
Check back for updates.
(© 2017 WZZM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs