1 person shot; Grand Rapids police searching for suspect

Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Eastern Avenue and Franklin Street SE. (Photo: Mike Powers, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The search is on for a suspect who shot a person on the city's Southeast Side.

Grand Rapids police are investigating a scene around Eastern Avenue and Franklin Street SE following reports of a shooting around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Officers were seen calling out to someone held inside a home.

A Grand Rapids police lieutenant said the shooting victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot near Grand Rapids' Buchanan Elementary. Police say they do not believe the two shootings are connected.

