2 fires, 1 day: Firefighters at vacant Grand Rapids house

Firefighters respond to a house fire Wednesday, April 26, in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Franklin Street SE. (Photo: Mike Powers, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police and firefighters are at the scene of a house fire -- their second visit to the home today.

Crews responded around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, for a reported basement fire in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Franklin Street SE. The fire was called in by someone working on the home, which is vacant and undergoing renovation, according to a firefighter.

Firefighters earlier responded just before 6 a.m. to a small fire on the structure's porch.

Franklin near Kalamazoo is closed while crews tend to the scene.

The cause of both fires is not yet known.

