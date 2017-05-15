Baxter Community Center reveals new early-childhood playground

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Baxter Community Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning for its newly constructed early-childhood playground.
The event was held on site at 935 Baxter St. SE, at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 15.
According to a press release, members of the Commercial Alliance of REALTORS contributed over $26,000 toward the project.
The new equipment includes a climbing cave, water and sand table, structure with slides and activities and a shade structure for infants.
The ribbon-cutting was attended by Baxter Community Center leaders, the Commercial Alliance of REALTORS Board of Directors and some of the children who will be able to enjoy the new equipment.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs