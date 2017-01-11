Before camping out, check to see if you're eligible for free Chick-fil-A for a year!

A Chick-fil-A logo is seen on a take out bag at one of its restaurants on July 28, 2012 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/GettyImages, 2012 AFP)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Chick-fil-A opens the doors at its first West Michigan location on Edgeknoll Drive near Kalamazoo Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 a.m.

The first 100 adults who walk through the door will get free meals for a year, which the restaurant defines as 52 meals.

The franchise encourages those who would like to take advantage of the deal to start lining up on Wednesday, Jan. 11. They anticipate adults camping out in the parking lot leading up to the grand opening.

There is a small catch. In order to qualify you must live in one of the participating zip codes.

A list of those zip codes can be found by clicking here.

