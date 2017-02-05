BREAKING: Fire on Grand Rapids' Southeast Side

Structure fire on Wealthy Street SE near Henry Street. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Multiple fire crews were on scene of a fire on Grand Rapids' Southeast Side.

Dispatch began responding to reports of a fire at Wild Bunch at 706 Wealthy Street SE, near the corner of Wealthy and Henry streets, around 12 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

According to Dispatch, flames and smoke could be seen from outside and the fire had spread to the second floor of the building.

Fire at the Wild Bunch on the corner of Wealthy and Henry streets spreads to the second floor of the building. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM)

Multiple crews were called to the location to assist in putting out the blaze. Grand Rapids Police were blocking off the roadway.

Fire at Wild Bunch, corner of Henry and Wealthy. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/W68APhLNZO — Nina DeSarro (@Nina_DeSarro) February 5, 2017

There are no confirmed injuries, however the roof of Elk Brewing next door sustained some damage as well.

Grand Rapids Fire Department says they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Multiple fire crews on scene at the Wild Bunch Sunday, Feb. 5. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM)

Fire crews responding to a fire at the Wild Bunch on the corner of Wealthy and Henry streets. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM)

