BREAKING: Structure fire on Grand Rapids' Southeast Side

Structure fire on Wealthy Street SE near Henry Street. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Multiple fire crews were on scene at a structure fire on Grand Rapids' Southeast Side.

Dispatch began responding to reports of a structure fire at 708 Wealthy Street SE near Henry Street, around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

According to Dispatch, flames and smoke could be seen from outside and the fire had spread to the second floor of the structure.

Multiple crews were being called to the location to assist in putting out the blaze.

This is a developing story, we have a crew on scene.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

