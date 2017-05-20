WZZM
Broken leg reported in pedestrian hit-and-run crash

Andrew Krietz , WZZM 10:09 PM. EDT May 20, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Only a leg injury is noted in a hit-and-run involving a car and a pedestrian.

Police responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Saturday, May 20, to the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Johnston Street, a Grand Rapids police lieutenant said.

It's believed the pedestrian suffered a broken leg, police say.

Officers at the scene don't have much suspect information to go on, other than their vehicle is believed to be a blue Saturn.

