Car drifts into oncoming traffic, causing head-on crash

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police are investigating a head-on crash resulting in minor injuries.

It happened the evening of Tuesday, August 16th on Burton Street near Breton Road in southeast Grand Rapids.

Police say one driver was weaving and drifted into oncoming traffic. One of the cars involved rolled over and down into a ditch.

No one was seriously hurt.

