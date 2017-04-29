'Dia del Niño' celebrates local kids with fun and entertainment

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The 2nd annual "Dia del Niño" is a community event that celebrates children in West Michigan community.
Event organizers with Linc Up say it will be a fun filled afternoon with a bounce house, food, raffles, prizes, live entertainment, face painting, photo booth and community resources.
It's happening at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School located at 1205 Grandville Ave SW. on April 29th from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at this link.
You can learn more about the event on their Facebook page.
Below is a list of community resources that will be available:
AARP
Afro Princess Publishing, LLC
Arbor Circle
Bethany Christian Services
Blandford Nature Center
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Blue Cross Complete
Booking.com
Camp Tall Turf
Campfire 4C LOOP
Centro de Servicios Legales
Cherry Health
Children's Assessment Center
City of Grand Rapids Environmental Services
City of Grand Rapids Parks & Recreation Department
Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative
El Vocero
Family Futures/Strong Beginnings
Gilda's Club Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids First
Grand Rapids Public Library
Grand Rapids Public Schools
Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities (Cook Library Center/Cook Arts Center)
Groundswell
Habitat for Humanity of Kent County
Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan
Hispanic Center of Western Michigan
ItWorks
Kent County Health Dept
Kent School Services Network
Kids' Food Basket
La Mejor GR
Literacy Center of Western Michigan
Molina Healthcare
Pridgeon & Clay
Roosevelt Park Ministries
Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association
Spectrum Health
The EDGE Urban Church
United In Christ Ministries
Voices for Health
Wellspring Lutheran Services (Pailalen)
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs