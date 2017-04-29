'Dia del Niño' celebrates local kids with fun and entertainment

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The 2nd annual "Dia del Niño" is a community event that celebrates children in West Michigan community.

Event organizers with Linc Up say it will be a fun filled afternoon with a bounce house, food, raffles, prizes, live entertainment, face painting, photo booth and community resources.

It's happening at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School located at 1205 Grandville Ave SW. on April 29th from 11 a.m. -3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

You can learn more about the event on their Facebook page.

Below is a list of community resources that will be available:

AARP

Afro Princess Publishing, LLC

Arbor Circle

Bethany Christian Services

Blandford Nature Center

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Blue Cross Complete

Booking.com

Camp Tall Turf

Campfire 4C LOOP

Centro de Servicios Legales

Cherry Health

Children's Assessment Center

City of Grand Rapids Environmental Services

City of Grand Rapids Parks & Recreation Department

Early Learning Neighborhood Collaborative

El Vocero

Family Futures/Strong Beginnings

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids First

Grand Rapids Public Library

Grand Rapids Public Schools

Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities (Cook Library Center/Cook Arts Center)

Groundswell

Habitat for Humanity of Kent County

Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan

Hispanic Center of Western Michigan

ItWorks

Kent County Health Dept

Kent School Services Network

Kids' Food Basket

La Mejor GR

Literacy Center of Western Michigan

Molina Healthcare

Pridgeon & Clay

Roosevelt Park Ministries

Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association

Spectrum Health

The EDGE Urban Church

United In Christ Ministries

Voices for Health

Wellspring Lutheran Services (Pailalen)

