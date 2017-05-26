Family's dog attacks, kills 3-week-old baby in Grand Rapids

A family dog attacked and killed a 3-week-old child in a home on Kalamazoo Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017. (Photo: Evan Linnert, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A family dog attacked and killed a 3-week-old child in a home on Kalamazoo Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Preliminary investigation indicates the child was left home alone with three dogs. An adult found the child with a severe head injury and one of the dogs had blood around its mouth.

The infant was transported to Helen Devos Children's Hospital, where she received an emergency surgery. The infant was pronounced dead seven hours later.

All three dogs were taken to Kent County Animal Shelter and will be held there under quarantine.

No arrests have been made, the incident remains under investigation.

