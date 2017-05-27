Dog who bit, killed infant was a 'nuisance' according to neighbors

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - An autopsy confirms a dog bite on her head killed 3-week-old Susannah Jean Murray. The bleeding infant was found at her home on Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids Thursday evening.

One of the three family pit bulls was found nearby with blood around its mouth.

Adults in the house say they had just checked on Susannah five minutes earlier and she was fine.

Residents of the neighborhood say the 3 pit bulls were a dangerous nuisance.

"They are so mean and vicious,” explained Akilah Gordon. Hawa Abdi added, “I’d be scared, because when the dogs get out the fence they used to chase us.”

Police say the three dogs are quarantined at the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Grand Rapids Police Department spokesman Sgt. Terry Dixon says, “The breed of a pit bull, by itself, is not enough to condemn it, any dog can bite. This serves as a critical reminder to never leave a child unattended around a dog.”

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

