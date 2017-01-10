EPA to do new round of air quality testing in Grand Rapids homes

Buildings near Hall and Madison have nearly four times the acceptable vapor levels of a chemical lingering from a shuttered dry cleaner business -- and were ordered to be vacated on May 19, 2016, as a result. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The environmental protection agency will return to Grand Rapids this month to re-sample the air quality of homes on the Southeast Side.

The EPA first arrived in June after the discovery of chemicals from an old dry cleaning business near Madison and Hall.

They will start going door to door in the neighborhood on Jan. 19 to request follow up samples. It is expected to last several weeks.

Testing in May showed high vapor levels of the chemical tetracholorethylene, also known as PERC. The EPA said at the time that the chemicals released by a dry cleaner seeped into the ground water in the area. he vapors rose from the ground water into buildings in the area.

More information on the area affected and the investigation can be found on the EPA's website.

