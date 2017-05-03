Family identifies man shot by Grand Rapids police as 18 year old

A Facebook photo of Malik Carey. (Photo: Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Family members identify the person shot by Grand Rapids police as 18-year-old Malik Carey.

Carey was shot by police around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Dickinson Street SE.

An early investigation shows police were trying to make contact with the suspect when Carey allegedly started firing at officers. Police returned fire, and Carey fell to the ground.

He is at a Grand Rapids hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

Records show Wednesday's incident is not Carey's first interactions with police. They start as early as 2010, with him being charged with assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer as a teenager in 2015.

Carey also was charged with attempting to escape from police. He later attended a medical facility to be treated for illegal substance abuse.

Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Terry Dixon said Carey is a parole absconder, which is confirmed by court records.

