Suspect 'down' following Grand Rapids officer-involved shooting

Grand Rapids police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, May 3, on the city's Southeast Side. (Photo: Ken Ritz, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting involving one of its officers on the city's Southeast Side.

The shooting happened around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Dickinson Street SE, according to Grand Rapids police Sgt. Terry Dixon.

The suspect is down, said Dixon, who cannot elaborate further.

Officers are not looking for additional suspects at this time, Dixon said. People in the neighborhood are not being allowed into their homes, reports WZZM 13 Nina DeSarro at the scene.

Police ask the public to stay away from the area for the time being.

This is the third officer-involved shooting in 2017 in Grand Rapids. An officer was cleared Tuesday by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for shooting a stabbing suspect in early March.

A few weeks later, an officer fired his weapon at an armed suspect but did not hit him.

Check back for updates.

