Grand Rapids police: Online sale goes wrong as man shot in leg

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A 25-year-old man should recover well despite being shot in the leg during an apparent sale gone wrong Saturday morning.

Officers responded just after 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, to the area of Francis Avenue and Burton Street SE on a call of a shooting, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

Upon arrival, police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. An early investigation shows the man used the OfferUp app to make a sale.

The shooting suspect is described as a black man in his 30s, over 6-feet tall with a tattoo on his neck. Police say he was seen leaving in a silver car.

People with more information are asked to call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

