GRFD: Fire at Wealthy Street bar appears accidental

Fire at Wild Bunch on the corner of Wealthy and Henry St. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The fire at Wild Bunch, located near the corner of Wealthy and Henry streets, on Sunday Feb. 5, seems like it was accidental, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

Firefighters report that the fire started on the first floor and spread up the wall onto the second floor. Grand Rapids Fire Department Battalion Chief Todd VanderWall says that it took crews about 45 minutes to contain the fire, and it caused significant damage to the bar.

Multiple crews were called to the location to assist in putting out the blaze. Grand Rapids police blocked off the roadway while crews worked to put out the fire.

The road reopened Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews responding to a fire at the Wild Bunch on the corner of Wealthy and Henry streets. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM, WZZM)

There are no confirmed injuries, however, the roof of Elk Brewing next door sustained minor damage.

There's no word yet on if the building is a total loss.The fire department is going back to the scene to conduct interviews and finish their investigation.

