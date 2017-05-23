Groups team up to talk GRPD-minority relations

(Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The relationship between the Grand Rapids Police Department and minority citizens has been a hot-button issue in the city in recent years.

Now three local organizations want the community to help them come up with better ways for GRPD to protect minority neighborhoods.

LINC Up, The Micah Center, and the NAACP's Greater Grand Rapids Branch are holding a meeting to discuss those issues.

It's happening Tuesday, May 23 from 5:30 to 8 p.m at LINC Up on Madison Avenue. Everyone is welcome to come.

