GRPD onscene of a death investigation in the 200 Blk of Montgomery St SE.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police were called to the scene of a death investigation Wednesday, Jan. 17 around 3:00 p.m.

Police were called to the 200 block of Montgomery St. SE. Grand Rapids police tweeted about the investigation saying, "still very early, please avoid the area."

Police say an adult female has been killed and a juvenile was injured. The juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The names of the victim were not released neither was the cause of death.

It is unknown if the two victims were related.

(WZZM 13 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

GRPD onscene of a death investigation in the 200 Blk of Montgomery St SE....still very early, please avoid the area. PIO enroute. ETA 3:30. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) January 17, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV