GRPD investigating death of 24 year old

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man on the city's Southeast Side.

Police were called to a home on 33rd Street, west of Eastern just before 2:30 a.m. Jan. 16, on a report of a man not breathing.

When they arrived, the victim was unresponsive and declared dead on scene. There were no obvious signs of trauma.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

(© 2017 WZZM)