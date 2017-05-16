3 Grand Rapids police officers involved in deadly shooting remain on leave

Grand Rapids police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday, May 3, on the city's Southeast Side. (Photo: Ken Ritz, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Three Grand Rapids police officers involved in the deadly shooting of a teenager remain on administrative leave.

Police shot and killed 18-year old Malik Carey back on May 3 on Dickinson Street.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief David Rahinsky won't comment on the case until after state police conclude their investigation.

Officers say they were trying to make contact with Carey when he refused to comply with their demands. He later started firing at the officers, before they returned fire and killed him. Police said Carey was a parole absconder.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Michigan State Police continue to investigate the shooting, while Grand Rapids police conduct their own internal investigation.

