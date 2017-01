Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A male suspect with a knife robbed the Family Dollar Store in the 4200 block of Kalamazoo Ave shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning.

Police attempted to track the suspect using a K9. The track let them to a parking lot, where they then called off the track.

The store has surveillance video which has not yet been released.

