Man shows up at Grand Rapids hospital with gunshot wound

An area near the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Franklin Street SE in Grand Rapids, where officers are investigating shell casings following a shooting Sunday, Jan. 15. (Photo: David Corbat, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids police officers are working to figure out what led up to a man getting shot in the leg and being dropped off at a hospital.

The victim was taken around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, to Mercy Health St. Mary's with a leg wound, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department lieutenant.

Police were led to an area near the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Franklin Street SE, where officers remain on scene at least an hour after the shooting, the lieutenant confirmed.

Shell casings were found nearby, but that's all the information they have about the shooting. No one is in custody.

Police believe the public is not in danger.

