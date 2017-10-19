Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed twice in the back early Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened at Agave Sports Lounge on Division Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Police say at around 2 a.m., someone stabbed the victim twice in the back before taking off.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to be ok.

Police do not have a suspect in custody and they are still investigating.

© 2017 WZZM-TV