More free health screening events to take place

(Photo: Raul Alvarez)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you missed a free health screening opportunity Wednesday, August 9 in Grand Rapids' Black Hills neighborhood, you're not out of luck.

There's another one happening Wednesday, August 23 at the Hillcrest Community Church at 850 Norwich Street SW. That runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

If you're interested in having a free health screening in your neighborhood, you can contact the Ferris State University College of Pharmacy, which put on the event. You can reach project coordinator Susan Devuyst-Miller through e-mail by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV