No security changes planned at G.R. Ford International Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Staff at Gerald R. Ford International Airport say they have not changed any security procedures following the mass murder Friday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport.

But some travelers through the West Michigan terminal wonder if they should.

"Somehow, someway this could have been prevented,” says traveler Christina Warner. “I feel like more security needs to be added to the airports.”

Investigators say the shooter in Florida legally brought the gun to Fort Lauderdale in a checked bag. He claimed the bag, loaded the gun and started firing.

"I thought all these measures we got are supposed to prevent things like that," says traveler Kevin Vive.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport spokesperson Tara Hernandez says travelers often transport weapons in checked bags and present no danger. She says the public should feel safe.

“We have a great security plan,” she says. “Our officers are continuously being trained. Unfortunately, in today’s society it can happen anywhere. In a public area of an airport, in a mall, in a playground. It’s sort of one of those realities of life.”

"And we have almost gotten used to it," says traveler Andrew Skar. "That is scary, too."

Hernandez says travelers should always be on the lookout for anything unusual and if they see something suspicious, notify an airport police officer.

(© 2017 WZZM)