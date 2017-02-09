Pedestrian hit by car, killed, in Southeast Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One person is dead after being hit by a car near the intersection of 44th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Police tell us it happened just after 7p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

Grand Rapids Police said the driver who hit the pedestrian did not flee the scene. We do not know what led up to the crash. We do have a crew on scene.

This is a developing story check back for updates

