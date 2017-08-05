Police looking for suspect who shot man outside home

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police say a 45-year-old man was outside a home early Saturday, August 5 when someone came up to him, shot him, and then ran away.

Officers got the call about shots fired at 5:21 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the stomach on Thomas Street between Benjamin and Giddings avenues.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is expected to live.

Sgt. Terry Dixon says descriptions of the suspect are not available at this time and police have very few leads in the case.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 456-3400 or Silent Observer at 774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV