Stab wound threatens man's life after fight

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Doctors at Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital are working to save the life of a man who was stabbed late Monday, May 8 on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

According to a release sent out by the Grand Rapids Police Department, witnesses say the 49-year-old victim and a 53-year-old suspect were involved in some sort of argument leading up to the stabbing.

Officers were called out around 10:29 p.m. to Baxter Street between Eastern and Fuller avenues, where they found the victim. He had been stabbed in the chest.

The case has been turned over to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office and could be reviewed as early as Tuesday, May 9.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV