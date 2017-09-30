Suspect sought after man is shot in the hand

Ambulance

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Kent County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the hand Saturday night.

On September 30th at 10:44 p.m., the Kent County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Maya Dr. SW in Grand Rapids on reports of gun shots. Prior to deputies’ arrival, an addition call came in that the victim had been shot in the hand. The victim is a 58 year-old man from Byron Township. He was transported to St. Mary’s hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A silver car was observed leaving the area shortly after the shooting. There is no additional suspect information at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6357 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

