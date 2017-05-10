SUV hits power pole, killing passenger in Grand Rapids

The scene of a deadly crash that happened on Wednesday, May 10 on Division Avenue near Alger Street. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Investigators say one person has died after a crash on the south side of Grand Rapids.

It happened Wednesday, May 10 outside the Log Cabin bar near the corner of Division Avenue and Alger Street.

Investigators say a white SUV hit a power pole, which fell onto the passenger side of the vehicle. The passenger in that SUV was the one killed.

The driver was the only other person inside the vehicle when it happened. There is no word on how that person is doing.

The crash also knocked out power in the area to more than 300 Consumers Energy customers, according to the company's online outage map.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

