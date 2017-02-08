Students, staff OK while Grand Rapids school under lockdown for area shooting

Police at the scene of a shooting Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Buchanan Elementary School in Grand Rapids. (Photo: Ken Ritz, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids' Buchanan Elementary School is on lockdown after a reported shooting in the area.

At least one person -- a teenager -- was shot, though their injury is not clear at this time, according to Grand Rapids police. Police responded around 12:20 p.m. to the area of the school around Buchanan Avenue and Brown Street SW.

The victim is not cooperating with officers, police said. It's believed the victim is not affiliated with the school.

A staff member at the school said students are safe and OK amid the lockdown as it is ongoing as a precaution.

Heavy police presence; Feakin/Brown area. Buchanan Ele on lockdown. No injuries w students precaution only. Will advise when lockdown lifted — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) February 8, 2017

Check back for updates.

(© 2017 WZZM)