Two GRPS teachers accused of misconduct

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - With just weeks left in the academic school year, Grand Rapids Public School District is facing multiple allegations from parents with special needs children.

Shaunte Paul-Olive, who’s autistic daughter attends Dickinson Elementary, went on Facebook live Thursday crying and telling her friends and family that she had just seen additional video of her daughter being struck by a teacher.

John Helmholdt, Executive Director of Communications for GRPS, says that video is a separate incident and it did not occur on the same day the now viral playground video shows.

“The minute that we heard about it we immediately began investigation,” Helmholdt said. “The staff member was put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

He went on to say that special education trainers go through extra crisis prevention training and are required to adhere to the state’s standards if restraint of a student is deemed necessary.

Camilia Butler says her daughter had a similar experience at Mulick Park Elementary.

“My daughter told me that the teacher hit her in the bathroom and slapped her,” Butler said.

Butler added that there have been several escalating events throughout the year towards her daughter who has cerebral palsy. GRPS is also investigating this allegation, but Helmholdt said the school has evidence to the contrary.

“We are confident that the outcome of this investigation is going to show a very different story to what the parent is alleging,” said Helmholdt.

The teacher involved in this case has also been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Butler has scheduled a rally outside of Mulick Park on Friday at 11 a.m.

“[The kids] don't have a voice, we have to be their voice,” she said.

