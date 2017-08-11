West Nile Virus found in Kent County mosquitoes

Woman scratching her arm in the park, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The first positive specimen of West Nile Virus this season has been found in Kent County.

The health department noted in a press release, in all uppercase type, THIS IS NOT A HUMAN CASE.

The virus was found as a result of a, "massive mosquito surveillance project conducted by the environmental health division at the Kent County Health Department."

According to the release, the sample was found in a pool of tested mosquitoes from the ZIP code 49507. It was collected between Aug. 8 and 10.

The health department says it has been testing mosquitoes in traps placed throughout the county since June.

There are also four traps in Kent County designed to attract two additional mosquito species known to carry the Zika virus. So far, neither have been found.

The project will continue through Labor Day weekend.

“We expect West Nile to be present to some degree until the first frost," said Adam London, the administrative health officer with KCHD, in the release. "We want people to be aware that they can greatly reduce their own risks by taking some simple precautions."

To prevent contracting the West Nile Virus:

Wear a mosquito repellant that contains 10 to 35 percent DEET

Wear light colored clothing

Stay indoors during dusk

Remove any standing water in your yard

Keep your lawn and shrubs cut

For more information about West Nile Virus in Kent County, click here.

