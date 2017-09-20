Woman shot, not serious, on Grand Rapids South side

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Police are investigating a shooting after multiple shots were reported on the south side of the city Wednesday night.

According to police, a woman was injured in the shooting, but she did not suffer any serious injures.

The shooting occurred near 3200 Marshall Ave SE. Police were still on the scene as of 10 p.m. Wednesday night interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

There has been no arrest in the case police say, and anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400.

This has been the second shooting on the south side in less than 24 hours for the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Early Wednesday morning a 19-year-old was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries after an incident near the corner of Griggs Street and Horton Avenue. Police have not said if the two shootings are related.

