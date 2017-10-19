Grand Rapids submits bid for Amazon HQ2

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids has submitted its proposal to Amazon to be the location of the company's second headquarters. The proposal was made ahead of the midnight deadline. Now it's up to Amazon.

The Seattle based company wants to open a second headquarters. They asked metropolitan areas in North America to submit proposals before midnight Thursday.

West Michigan economic development leaders say Grand Rapids has a chance. “If we didn’t believe we wouldn’t be doing it,” points out Birgit Klohs, president of economic development organization The Right Place.

Opinions in the community are mixed. “I would have to think we have a good shot,” says Dean Rosendall. Marshal Grate counters by saying “I think it’s remote but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try."

Detroit is the only other Michigan city submitting a proposal for the $5 billion headquarters.

51 other metro areas in North America are also eligible. Amazon says they will make a decision sometime in 2018.



© 2017 WZZM-TV