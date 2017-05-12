American Seating building evacuated because of gas leak

Stock image of a gas pipe. (Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The American Seating facility in Northwest Grand Rapids has been evacuated because of a gas leak.

Streets in the area are closed down, including 11th Street from Broadway to Seward, according to Grand Rapids police.

The fire department tells WZZM 13 other streets may need to be shut down as this is a developing situation.

The evacuation started about 2:09 pm Friday, May 12. According to the fire department, a contractor cut a high pressure gas line.

Emergency crews are on scene helping with the evacuation and taking readings to check for gas.

Grand Rapids police do not think anyone has been injured. They also said no nearby homes have been evacuated at this point.

WZZM 13 News has a crew on the scene and will continue to update you on this developing situation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV