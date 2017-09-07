Anonymous donor gives Grand Rapids West Catholic H.S. $1 million

An anonymous donor has come forward with a $1 million donation to Grand Rapids West Catholic High School. The money is earmarked for tuition assistance, deferred maintenance and faculty enhancements. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids West Catholic High School recently received a $1 million donation. The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, planned to include a gift to the school in his will, but said he would like to have some of the money put to good use while he's alive and can see its benefits.

"We give away about a million dollars a year in tuition assistance, so this donation will be helpful," said Cindy Kneibel, principal at West Catholic H.S.

Along with the donation, the anonymous individual made sure the funds would be used toward certain school initiatives.

"He's looking at tuition assistance over a period of years for us, so we can insure that incoming freshmen can get the tuition assistance they need for all four years at West Catholic," said Kneibel. "The money will also go towards deferred maintenance and faculty enhancements."

West Catholic H.S. opened its doors in 1962. There are areas that need maintenance.

"We've got pipes that need to be replaced, and we have several soffits that need to be fixed," added Kneibel. "We are more than grateful for this donation."

This is the second $1 million donation Grand Rapids West Catholic High School has received in the last few years.

