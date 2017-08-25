Demolition has started for a new apartment building in Grand Rapids

(Photo: Jeremy VerVeer, Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Demolition started for a new apartment building on the corner of Alpine and Leonard on the Westside of Grand Rapids.

According to the developers, Progressive AE, the building will be 33,000 sq. feet and four stories tall.

The ground floor will have commercial leasing space, and the top three floors will have 36 low income and market rate apartments.

Construction is due to be finished later this year.

