Demolition underway for west side Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - We are getting closer to seeing a Meijer on the west side of Grand Rapids.
On Wednesday crews started demolishing buildings on Bridge Street. The $55-million dollar development will also include housing and office space.
People who live in the area say a new grocer is needed.
"It's inconvenient right now having to drive out to Alpine to get groceries, especially produce. You know, I have a kid so I'm trying to get high-quality foods or even just average-quality foods and right now the west side does not have that," says Dennavia Mojet a west side resident.
The new Meijer is expected to open in 2018.
