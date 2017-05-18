Dog owner wants teens in video to confess for letting dog escape into traffic

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - The president of a Grand Rapids community group s taking an interesting approach to try and catch the people who he says let his dog out into rush hour traffic.

Chris Boden of the Geek Group posted this surveillance video on social media.

He says it was Wednesday morning when two teenagers unlocked and opened the gate on the west side of the building letting his dog Mackie out near the intersection of Leonard St NW & Widdicomb Ave NW.

Boden says he's giving the two the option to volunteer for 50 hours of community service at the Geek Group or he's going to the police.

"If they walk in here and they do the stand up thing then its going be cool," he said. "If they don't do that then we are going to have to take steps and I don't want to have to do that."

Boden says he has a pretty good idea of who the teens are and where they live. He added that his dog Mackie is doing OK after the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV