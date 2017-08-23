Family friend says Richmond Park drowning victim was 'a great swimmer'

Facebook photo of Damon Phillips from his profile. (Photo: Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police have identified the victim in Tuesday's drowning as 21-year-old Damon Phillips. The medical examiner's officer is ruling the death as an accidental asphyxia by drowning.

A close family friend of Phillips said he is, "a good person, kind to everyone. Never had an enemies, he loved my niece and he enjoyed being around us when we used to go out and do family things before my sister passed in April of this year...Damon was a great swimmer."

Grand Rapids police pulled Phillips from the Richmond Park pool around 6 a.m. Tuesday and started CPR until EMS arrived. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Richmond Park pool was closed all day Tuesday, but reopened Wednesday for regular hours at 12:30 p.m.

Police believe they've identified all of the people involved in this incident, but are asking if anyone has any additional information to come forward.

This situation remains under investigation. If you have any information call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or the Silent Observer at 616-745-2345.

