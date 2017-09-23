Gilda's Club hosted third West Side Walk

The start/finish line for the West Side Walk. (Photo: Gilda's Club of Grand Rapids)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Gilda's Club hosted its third annual West Side Walk on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The community event raises money for the free cancer and grief programs that are offered through the Gilda's Club Grand Rapids. It also showcases businesses on the West Side.

The event started at Gilda's Clubhouse, and a 1.5 mile walk around the West Side followed. After the walk, there was a block party with family friendly activities, West Side vendors, live music and an opportunity to tour Gilda's Club.

"Our annual West Side Walk is a great opportunity to bring the community together, to raise visibility and much needed funds for Gilda's Club and to support individuals facing a cancer or grief journey," said Wendy Wigger, president of Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

