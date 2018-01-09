Grand Rapids man dies after fight with girlfriend turns into stabbing

Grand Rapids Police put up crime tape as they investigated a death on the southwest side of the city early Wednesday, Jan. 10. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man in his 40s has died after a fight with his girlfriend turned into a stabbing on the southwest side of the city.

Grand Rapids Police were called out just before midnight Tuesday, Jan. 9 to Hovey Street between Valley and Garfield Avenues, east of John Ball Zoo.

Investigators say the man and a woman in her 20s were arguing inside a home before the fight moved outside. At some point, the man was stabbed. Crews tried to save him, but he died on the scene.

The woman stuck around until police arrived. She is in custody and is cooperating with the investigation. Police are continuing to question her.

Investigators say no one else saw the stabbing happen, but multiple 911 calls were made afterwards, including some from people in the neighborhood who were not involved.

Police say the man and woman were dating.

