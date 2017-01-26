The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two suspects involved in the shooting on Gold Avenue on January 25. (Photo: Grand Rapisd Police)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two suspects involved in the shooting on Gold Avenue on January 25.

GRPD has provided the following descriptions:

The first suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a black hood, red mask and dark pants.

The second suspect was wearing dark clothing with a gray hood.

Security footage of one suspect involved in a shooting that happen on Gold Avenue and Fulton Street in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Photo: Grand Rapids Police)

The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two suspects involved in the shooting on Gold Avenue on January 25. (Photo: Grand Rapids Police)

The shooting happened on Gold Avenue and Fulton Street around 4:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. One man was transported to the hospital after being shot multiple times. Police say he is expected recover.

Police say the victim heard a knock at the door when he was confronted by 3 suspects wearing masks. He defended himself with a machete before the shooting occurred -- it is unknown if any of the suspects were injured during the incident.

Security footage of two suspects involved in a shooting on Gold Avenue and Fulton Street. (Photo: Grand Rapids Police)

If you recognize these individuals or know of their whereabouts, contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-4459 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. Silent Observer may also be contacted, confidentially at www.silentobserver.org.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)