Katherine the Great Horned Owl: 'Hoo' do you love?

Katherine The Great Horned Owl at the Blandford Nature Center. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's a love story for two West Michigan lovebirds.

"The star-crossed love between Katherine the Great Horned Owl and the male," said Kristin Tindall, the master naturalist at Blandford Nature Center.

At almost 26 years old, Katherine is a permanent resident at the nature center.

"During the daytime she just usually likes to sleep the day away," Tindall said.

The Great Horned Owl gets its name from its look.

"Those feather tufts that are on the top of their head giving them great expression, so helping them be camouflaged in the trees or to express excitement or fear," Tindall said.

But Katherine isn't alone.

"Her mate that has also been living here this whole time, likes to visit her about this time of year," Tindall said.

Their match is unlike any other, so year after year, her mate returns, hooting above her cage. Often times, dropping gifts along the way.

"We'll find certain parts of rodents that he's brought because that's very romantic for owls to have a squirrel leg or rabbit head," Tindall said.

While they won't ever be able to mate, that won't stop the two from their favorite visits.

(© 2017 WZZM)