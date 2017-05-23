Man critically hurt after stabbing, suspect on the run

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Officers are looking for information on the suspect in a stabbing that put a 23-year-old man in the hospital with critical injuries.

It happened Tuesday, May 23 at 10:40 p.m. According to a news release, the Grand Rapids Police Department was called to the Black Hills neighborhood where an argument was happening on Kensington Avenue between Eton and Oxford streets.

The victim showed up at the hospital 15 minutes later. He was treated for wounds to his stomach.

It's not clear what led up to the stabbing. Police are looking into that.

If you know what happened or have any tips that would be helpful, call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3604 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News.

